A normal eAG is 0 – 117 mg/dL. Lower is better.

Since eAG is calculated directly from HbA1c, anything that raises HbA1c raises eAG: chronically high blood sugar from insulin resistance, prediabetes, or diabetes. A diet high in refined carbohydrates and sugar, combined with physical inactivity and excess weight, is the most common pattern.

Conditions that change red blood cell lifespan can distort the estimate, since HbA1c depends on how long red cells survive. Iron deficiency anemia can falsely raise it, while conditions that shorten red cell life can falsely lower it.

The same lifestyle changes that improve HbA1c lower eAG: regular exercise, weight loss, reducing refined carbs and sugar, eating more fiber, and getting adequate sleep. Because it reflects a 2-3 month average, changes take time to show up.