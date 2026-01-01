Normal range: 0 – 30 mg/dL (lower is better)
Estimated VLDL (very low-density lipoprotein) is calculated as triglycerides divided by 5. VLDL particles carry triglycerides from the liver to tissues and are a precursor to LDL. As VLDL particles lose their triglycerides, they shrink and become LDL particles. Elevated eVLDL reflects high triglycerides and increased cardiovascular risk.
A normal eVLDL is 0 – 30 mg/dL. Lower is better.
Since eVLDL is calculated directly from triglycerides, anything that raises triglycerides raises eVLDL. The biggest culprits are excess sugar, alcohol, refined carbohydrates, and caloric surplus. Insulin resistance and uncontrolled diabetes significantly increase VLDL production by the liver.
The same lifestyle changes that lower triglycerides lower eVLDL: cutting sugar and refined carbs, reducing alcohol, exercising regularly, and losing excess weight. Fibrates and omega-3 fatty acids are the most targeted medications for lowering VLDL. Statins provide a modest reduction as well.
eVLDL is most highly correlated with Triglycerides and Atherogenic Index of Plasma. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with eVLDL, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
eVLDL isn't ordered on its own — it's derived from a standard lipid panel, which runs about $30–$60 at Quest or LabCorp, or $190 as part of a 100+ biomarker panel from Empirical Health.
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