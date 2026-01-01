A normal eVLDL is 0 – 30 mg/dL. Lower is better.

Since eVLDL is calculated directly from triglycerides, anything that raises triglycerides raises eVLDL. The biggest culprits are excess sugar, alcohol, refined carbohydrates, and caloric surplus. Insulin resistance and uncontrolled diabetes significantly increase VLDL production by the liver.

The same lifestyle changes that lower triglycerides lower eVLDL: cutting sugar and refined carbs, reducing alcohol, exercising regularly, and losing excess weight. Fibrates and omega-3 fatty acids are the most targeted medications for lowering VLDL. Statins provide a modest reduction as well.