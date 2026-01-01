 New: 100 biomarkers for $190

Estimated VLDL

Normal range: 0 – 30 mg/dL (lower is better)

Estimated VLDL (very low-density lipoprotein) is calculated as triglycerides divided by 5. VLDL particles carry triglycerides from the liver to tissues and are a precursor to LDL. As VLDL particles lose their triglycerides, they shrink and become LDL particles. Elevated eVLDL reflects high triglycerides and increased cardiovascular risk.

Test your eVLDL

What can cause high eVLDL?

A normal eVLDL is 0 – 30 mg/dL. Lower is better.

Since eVLDL is calculated directly from triglycerides, anything that raises triglycerides raises eVLDL. The biggest culprits are excess sugar, alcohol, refined carbohydrates, and caloric surplus. Insulin resistance and uncontrolled diabetes significantly increase VLDL production by the liver.

The same lifestyle changes that lower triglycerides lower eVLDL: cutting sugar and refined carbs, reducing alcohol, exercising regularly, and losing excess weight. Fibrates and omega-3 fatty acids are the most targeted medications for lowering VLDL. Statins provide a modest reduction as well.

Biomarkers related to eVLDL

eVLDL is most highly correlated with Triglycerides and Atherogenic Index of Plasma. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with eVLDL, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.

1 Triglycerides
+67%
2 AIP
+37%
3 Non-HDL
+25%
4 ApoB
+24%
5 HDL
−18%
6 Glucose
+18%
7 Total Cholesterol
+15%
8 ALT
+13%
9 hs-CRP
+13%
10 LDL
+12%

The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.

Frequently asked questions about eVLDL

eVLDL test cost

eVLDL isn't ordered on its own — it's derived from a standard lipid panel, which runs about $30–$60 at Quest or LabCorp, or $190 as part of a 100+ biomarker panel from Empirical Health.

Get tested for $190

Where to test eVLDL

You can measure your eVLDL for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.

Find a testing location near you

Know your eVLDL. Know your health.

Test your Estimated VLDL and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone
Start testing