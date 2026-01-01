A normal eVLDL/HDL is 0 – 0.4. Lower is better.

Because estimated VLDL comes straight from triglycerides, this ratio rises with the same metabolic dysfunction that drives the triglycerides/HDL ratio: excess sugar, refined carbohydrates, and alcohol, plus insulin resistance, obesity, and physical inactivity. Cutting sugar and refined carbs, reducing alcohol, exercising regularly, and losing excess weight can improve it quickly, since both VLDL and HDL respond to the same changes.