Normal range: 0 – 0.4 (lower is better)
The estimated VLDL/HDL ratio compares your triglyceride-rich VLDL particles to your protective HDL. Estimated VLDL is derived from triglycerides (triglycerides divided by 5), so this ratio behaves much like the triglycerides/HDL ratio, a well-studied marker of insulin resistance and small, dense LDL. A lower ratio is more favorable. It is most informative in people with elevated triglycerides or metabolic syndrome.
A normal eVLDL/HDL is 0 – 0.4. Lower is better.
Because estimated VLDL comes straight from triglycerides, this ratio rises with the same metabolic dysfunction that drives the triglycerides/HDL ratio: excess sugar, refined carbohydrates, and alcohol, plus insulin resistance, obesity, and physical inactivity. Cutting sugar and refined carbs, reducing alcohol, exercising regularly, and losing excess weight can improve it quickly, since both VLDL and HDL respond to the same changes.
eVLDL/HDL comes in a standard lipid panel (about $30–$60), or $190 with LDL, HDL, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
You can measure your eVLDL/HDL for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
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