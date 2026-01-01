The estimated VLDL/LDL ratio compares triglyceride-rich VLDL particles to LDL particles, showing the balance between the two main carriers of atherogenic cholesterol. Estimated VLDL is derived from triglycerides, so a higher ratio means triglyceride-rich particles make up a larger share of your harmful cholesterol, a pattern often seen with insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome. A lower ratio means LDL predominates. It helps characterize the texture of your lipid profile beyond the individual numbers.
eVLDL/LDL comes in a standard lipid panel (about $30–$60), or $190 with LDL, HDL, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
You can measure your eVLDL/LDL for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your Estimated VLDL/LDL Ratio and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.