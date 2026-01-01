A normal Ferritin is 20 – 250 ng/mL. Higher is better.

Low ferritin is the earliest marker of iron deficiency. It drops before hemoglobin or MCV change, making it useful for catching deficiency early. Blood loss (menstruation, GI bleeding), poor dietary iron, celiac disease, and vegetarian or vegan diets without supplementation are common causes.

High ferritin can indicate iron overload (hemochromatosis), but is more commonly elevated by inflammation, infection, liver disease, or alcohol use. Because ferritin is an acute-phase reactant, it can be misleadingly high when someone is sick. Always interpret it alongside other iron markers like serum iron, TIBC, and iron saturation.

Eating iron-rich foods, supplementing if needed (especially for menstruating women, pregnant women, and vegans), and treating underlying causes of blood loss are the best ways to maintain healthy ferritin. If ferritin is high without an obvious inflammatory cause, genetic testing for hemochromatosis is reasonable.