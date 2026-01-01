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Ferritin Blood Test in San Bernardino County

The easiest way to test your Ferritin (and 100+ biomarkers) in San Bernardino County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in San Bernardino County

100 biomarkers, including Ferritin

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What is Ferritin?

Ferritin is your body's iron storage protein. Think of it as your iron savings account. It is the most reliable single marker of iron stores and often drops before any other sign of deficiency appears. The tricky part: ferritin is also an inflammation marker. It rises when the body is fighting infection or dealing with chronic inflammation, which can mask true iron deficiency.

Learn more about Ferritin, normal ranges, and how to lower it →

lab locations across San Bernardino County

Empirical draws blood in San Bernardino County through the Quest network, including Chino, San Bernardino, Upland, Apple Valley, and Barstow. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 17 lab locations in San Bernardino County
Start testing in San Bernardino County

Measure

Test beyond Ferritin. Get a 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, visit a nearby lab in San Bernardino County to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.

Heart

ApoB

Lp(a)

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

10 year heart attack risk

Lifetime heart attack risk

Chol/HDLc Ratio

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

Total Cholesterol

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

Non-HDL/Chol Ratio

LDL/Chol Ratio

HDL/Chol Ratio

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

De Ritis Ratio

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

TSH with reflex to T4

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Dietary Protein

Dietary Carbs

Dietary Sugar

Dietary Fat

Dietary Saturated Fat

Dietary Sodium

Dietary Potassium

Blood

hs-CRP inflammation)

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

More Ferritin testing

Ferritin elsewhere

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Other tests in San Bernardino County

ApoB blood test in San Bernardino CountyLp(a) blood test in San Bernardino CountyVitamin D blood test in San Bernardino Countyhs-CRP blood test in San Bernardino County

Frequently asked questions about Ferritin testing in San Bernardino County

Test your Ferritin in San Bernardino County.

Ferritin plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across San Bernardino County.

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