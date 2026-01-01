Ferritin Blood Test in Queens

The easiest way to test your Ferritin (and 100+ biomarkers) in Queens.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $289.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Queens
100 biomarkers, including Ferritin
Custom care plan from an MD
In Queens, blood draws go through the BioReference network and carry a $99 NY lab fee on top of the $190 panel, for $289 total. That still includes all 100+ biomarkers, real medical care, and a personalized action plan.
Ferritin is your body's iron storage protein. Think of it as your iron savings account. It is the most reliable single marker of iron stores and often drops before any other sign of deficiency appears. The tricky part: ferritin is also an inflammation marker. It rises when the body is fighting infection or dealing with chronic inflammation, which can mask true iron deficiency.
Learn more about Ferritin, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood in Queens through the BioReference network, including Flushing, Jackson Hgts, Arverne, Astoria, and Elmhurst. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 13 lab locations in Queens
133-36 41st Road (Suite 1A)
Flushing, NY, 11355
136-20 38th Avenue (Suite 8G)
Flushing, NY, 11354
38-08 UNION ST
Flushing, NY, 11354
39-16 Prince Street (Suite 252)
Flushing, NY, 11354
40-46 74th Street
Jackson Hgts, NY, 11373
90-01A Roosevelt Ave
2nd fl, Jackson Hgts, NY, 11372
62-00 Beach Channel Drive
Arverne, NY, 11692
31-41 45th Street (Lower Level)
Astoria, NY, 11103
40-23 74th St
Elmhurst, NY, 11373
712 Beach 20th Street
Far Rockaway, NY, 11692
58 48 Catalpa Avenue
Ridgewood, NY, 11385
86-15 Forest Parkway
Woodhaven, NY, 11421
53-14 Roosevelt Avenue (Suite 206)
Woodside, NY, 11377
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Queens to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
Ferritin elsewhere
Ferritin plus 100+ biomarkers for $289, drawn at lab locations across Queens.