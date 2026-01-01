Ferritin Blood Test in Columbus

The easiest way to test your Ferritin (and 100+ biomarkers) in Columbus.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
34 lab locations in Columbus
100 biomarkers, including Ferritin
Custom care plan from an MD
Ferritin is your body's iron storage protein. Think of it as your iron savings account. It is the most reliable single marker of iron stores and often drops before any other sign of deficiency appears. The tricky part: ferritin is also an inflammation marker. It rises when the body is fighting infection or dealing with chronic inflammation, which can mask true iron deficiency.
Learn more about Ferritin, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 34 lab locations in Columbus through the Quest network, including Columbus, Delaware, Dublin, Circleville, and Gahanna. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 34 lab locations in Columbus
2222 Welcome Place
Columbus, OH
285 E State St
Columbus, OH
3430 Ohiohealth Pkwy
Columbus, OH
3535 Olentangy River Rd
Columbus, OH
3705 Olentangy River Rd
Columbus, OH
500 E Main St
Columbus, OH
5100 W/ Broad St
Columbus, OH
5193 W Broad St
Columbus, OH
99 N Brice Rd North
Columbus, OH
2295 W. William St
Delaware, OH
561 W. Central Ave
Delaware, OH
6 Lexington Blvd
Delaware, OH
7853 Pacer Drive
Delaware, OH
801 Ohiohealth Blvd
Delaware, OH
250 W Bridge St
Dublin, OH
5130 Bradenton Ave
Dublin, OH
6905 Hospital Dr
Dublin, OH
7450 Hospital Dr
Dublin, OH
1434 Circleville Plaza Dr
Circleville, OH
600 N Pickaway St
Circleville, OH
504 Havens Corner Rd
Gahanna, OH
765 N. Hamilton Rd
Gahanna, OH
1125 Yard Ave
Grandview Heights, OH
4191 Kelnor Dr
Grove City, OH
4343 All Seasons Dr
Hilliard, OH
10190 Us Highway 42
Marysville, OH
5150 E Dublin Granville Rd
New Albany, OH
4335 Alum Creek Dr
Obetz, OH
1010 Refugee Rd
Pickerington, OH
4141 N Hampton Dr
Powell, OH
1450 Davidson Dr
Reynoldsburg, OH
3363 Tremont Rd
Upper Arlington, OH
300 Polaris Pkwy
Westerville, OH
4850 E. Main St
Whitehall, OH
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Columbus to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
Ferritin elsewhere
Ferritin plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Columbus.