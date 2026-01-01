A normal FIB-4 is 0 – 1.3. Lower is better.

A rising FIB-4 reflects the changes that accompany advancing liver fibrosis: AST climbing relative to ALT, and platelet counts falling as the liver and spleen are affected. The most common underlying driver is non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which is closely tied to insulin resistance, excess weight, and metabolic syndrome. Alcohol-related liver disease and chronic viral hepatitis also raise the score.

Because age is part of the formula, FIB-4 naturally trends higher with age, and the standard cutoffs are less reliable in people over 65. Anything that independently lowers platelets or raises AST (including muscle injury) can also nudge the score upward.

The most effective ways to improve the factors behind FIB-4 are losing excess weight, reducing alcohol, cutting sugar and refined carbs, and exercising regularly. These changes lower liver enzymes and can slow or reverse early fibrosis.