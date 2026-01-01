A normal Folate is 2.7 – 17 ng/mL. Higher is better.

Low folate is usually caused by inadequate dietary intake. Leafy greens, legumes, citrus fruits, and fortified grains are the main sources. Alcohol impairs folate absorption and increases its breakdown, making heavy drinkers particularly vulnerable.

Several medications deplete folate: methotrexate (used for cancer and autoimmune disease), some anticonvulsants (phenytoin, carbamazepine), sulfasalazine, and trimethoprim. Pregnancy dramatically increases folate requirements, which is why prenatal vitamins contain folic acid. Celiac disease and inflammatory bowel disease impair absorption.

Eating a diet rich in leafy greens and legumes is the best way to maintain folate. Women who are or may become pregnant should take at least 400 mcg of folic acid daily. If you take a medication that depletes folate, your doctor may recommend a supplement.