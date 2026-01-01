A normal Globulin is 2 – 3.5 g/dL. Higher is better.

High globulin is more common than low. Chronic infections (hepatitis, HIV), autoimmune conditions (lupus, rheumatoid arthritis), and plasma cell disorders (multiple myeloma) are the main causes. Even mild chronic inflammation can nudge globulin upward over time.

Low globulin may indicate an immune deficiency, impaired antibody production, or protein loss through the kidneys. Corticosteroids and immunosuppressant medications can lower globulin by dampening immune activity. Malnutrition and liver disease reduce production as well.

Lifestyle changes that reduce chronic inflammation, such as regular exercise, a balanced diet, and maintaining a healthy weight, can help normalize elevated globulin. If globulin is low, working with your doctor to identify and treat the underlying cause is the best approach.