Normal range: 2 – 3.5 g/dL (higher is better)
A globulin blood test measures a group of proteins that includes your immune antibodies and transport proteins. Think of globulins as your immune system's protein signature. When your body is fighting infection or dealing with chronic inflammation, globulin levels tend to rise. When your immune system is weakened, they drop. Globulin is most useful when read alongside albumin.
A normal Globulin is 2 – 3.5 g/dL. Higher is better.
High globulin is more common than low. Chronic infections (hepatitis, HIV), autoimmune conditions (lupus, rheumatoid arthritis), and plasma cell disorders (multiple myeloma) are the main causes. Even mild chronic inflammation can nudge globulin upward over time.
Low globulin may indicate an immune deficiency, impaired antibody production, or protein loss through the kidneys. Corticosteroids and immunosuppressant medications can lower globulin by dampening immune activity. Malnutrition and liver disease reduce production as well.
Lifestyle changes that reduce chronic inflammation, such as regular exercise, a balanced diet, and maintaining a healthy weight, can help normalize elevated globulin. If globulin is low, working with your doctor to identify and treat the underlying cause is the best approach.
Globulin is a group of proteins that includes your immune antibodies and transport proteins. Think of globulins as your immune system’s protein signature. When your body is fighting infection or dealing with chronic inflammation, globulin levels tend to rise. Globulin is most useful when read alongside albumin.
Globulin stays relatively flat across adult ages (correlation with age, r = -0.01). Most of the spread in the chart below comes from differences between people rather than from age.
Globulin is most highly correlated with Total Protein and Albumin. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with Globulin, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
Globulin comes in a comprehensive metabolic panel (about $29–$55), or $190 with Calcium, Albumin, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
You can measure your Globulin for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
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