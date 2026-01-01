A normal Glucose is 70 – 99 mg/dL. Lower is better.

Insulin resistance is the most common cause of elevated fasting glucose. The pancreas produces insulin but cells don't respond to it efficiently, so blood sugar stays high. Obesity (especially visceral belly fat) is the primary driver of insulin resistance.

Other causes include type 2 diabetes, chronic stress (cortisol raises blood sugar), certain medications (corticosteroids, some diuretics, beta-blockers, and atypical antipsychotics), Cushing's syndrome, and pancreatitis. Not fasting for 8-12 hours before the blood draw can also produce a falsely elevated reading.

Lifestyle changes are remarkably effective for blood sugar. Regular exercise (both cardio and resistance training) improves insulin sensitivity. Losing 5-7% of body weight can reduce the risk of progressing from prediabetes to diabetes by over 50%. Reducing refined carbohydrates and sugar, eating more fiber, getting adequate sleep, and managing stress all help. Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for elevated blood sugar and is often used alongside lifestyle changes.