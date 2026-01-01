A normal HDL is Above 40 mg/dL. Higher is better.

Low HDL is most commonly caused by physical inactivity, smoking, and a diet high in refined carbohydrates and trans fats. Obesity and metabolic syndrome are strong drivers. Type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance impair HDL production. Beta-blockers and anabolic steroids can lower HDL as a side effect.

Regular aerobic exercise is the single most effective way to raise HDL, typically increasing it by 5-10%. Quitting smoking, losing excess weight, and replacing refined carbs with healthy fats (olive oil, nuts, avocados, fatty fish) also help. Moderate alcohol intake raises HDL slightly, but the overall health risks generally outweigh this benefit. Genetic factors play a significant role, so some people have chronically low HDL despite a healthy lifestyle.