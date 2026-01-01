 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
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HDL Blood Test in Pittsburgh

The easiest way to test your HDL (and 100+ biomarkers) in Pittsburgh.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

35 lab locations in Pittsburgh

100 biomarkers, including HDL

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What is HDL Cholesterol?

HDL ("good") cholesterol acts as your body's cholesterol recycling system. HDL particles scavenge excess cholesterol from artery walls and carry it back to the liver for disposal, a process called reverse cholesterol transport. Higher HDL is generally protective against heart disease. However, very high levels (above 100 mg/dL) may paradoxically increase risk in some people, and medications that artificially raise HDL have not consistently reduced heart attacks, suggesting HDL function matters more than the number alone.

Learn more about HDL Cholesterol, normal ranges, and how to lower it →

35 lab locations in Pittsburgh

Empirical draws blood at 35 lab locations in Pittsburgh through the Quest network, including Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, West Mifflin, and Allison Park. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 35 lab locations in Pittsburgh
Start testing in Pittsburgh

Measure

Test beyond HDL. Get a 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Pittsburgh to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.

Heart

ApoB

Lp(a)

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

10 year heart attack risk

Lifetime heart attack risk

Chol/HDLc Ratio

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

Total Cholesterol

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

Non-HDL/Chol Ratio

LDL/Chol Ratio

HDL/Chol Ratio

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

De Ritis Ratio

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

TSH with reflex to T4

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Dietary Protein

Dietary Carbs

Dietary Sugar

Dietary Fat

Dietary Saturated Fat

Dietary Sodium

Dietary Potassium

Blood

hs-CRP inflammation)

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

More HDL testing

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Other tests in Pittsburgh

ApoB blood test in PittsburghLp(a) blood test in PittsburghVitamin D blood test in Pittsburghhs-CRP blood test in Pittsburgh

Frequently asked questions about HDL testing in Pittsburgh

Test your HDL in Pittsburgh.

HDL plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Pittsburgh.

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