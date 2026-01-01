Heart Health Test in Alabama

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Alabama.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
20+ lab locations in Alabama
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 20+ lab locations across 16 Alabama cities through the Quest network, including Pensacola, Alabaster, Birmingham, Anniston, and Bremen. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 20 lab locations in Alabama
123 Baptist Way
Pensacola, FL
1717 North E St
Pensacola, FL
8333 N Davis Hwy
Pensacola, FL
1000 First Street North
Alabaster, AL
1010 1St St N
Alabaster, AL
513 Brookwood Blvd
Suite 506, Birmingham, AL
833 Princeton Av SW
Birmingham, AL
901 Leighton Avenue Ste 302
Anniston, AL
200 Allen Memorial Dr
Bremen, GA
5448 Whittlesey Blvd
Columbus, GA
2944 Ross Clark Cir
Dothan, AL
3901 Peach Street
Florence, AL
1506 N Mckenzie St
Foley, AL
601 S 4th St
Gadsden, AL
250 Chateau Drive
Huntsville, AL
14114 Alabama St
Jay, FL
6345 Airport Blvd
Mobile, AL
10710 Chantilly Pkwy
Montgomery, AL
604 Stone Avenue
Talladega, AL
160 Central Ave
Trion, GA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Alabama.