 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Baldwin County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Baldwin County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Baldwin County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Baldwin County

Empirical draws blood in Baldwin County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Baldwin County
Start testing in Baldwin County

More heart testing in Baldwin County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Baldwin CountyLp(a) test in Baldwin CountyLDL test in Baldwin CountyHDL test in Baldwin CountyTriglycerides test in Baldwin Countyhs-CRP test in Baldwin County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Baldwin County

Get your heart health test in Baldwin County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Baldwin County.

Get tested
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