 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Shelby County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Shelby County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Shelby County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Shelby County

Empirical draws blood in Shelby County through the Quest network, including Alabaster, and Birmingham. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 4 lab locations in Shelby County
Start testing in Shelby County

More heart testing in Shelby County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Shelby CountyLp(a) test in Shelby CountyLDL test in Shelby CountyHDL test in Shelby CountyTriglycerides test in Shelby Countyhs-CRP test in Shelby County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Shelby County

Get your heart health test in Shelby County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Shelby County.

Get tested
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