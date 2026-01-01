Heart Health Test in Arizona

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Arizona.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
60+ lab locations in Arizona
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 60+ lab locations across 45 Arizona cities through the Quest network, including Phoenix, PHOENIX, Tucson, Glendale, and TUCSON. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 67 lab locations in Arizona
15810 S 45Th St
Phoenix, AZ
2001 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ
3132 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ
550 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ
926 E Mcdowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ
9321 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ
20414 N 27TH AVE
PHOENIX, AZ
2640 W BASELINE RD
PHOENIX, AZ
3805 E BELL RD
PHOENIX, AZ
4350 N 19TH AVE
PHOENIX, AZ
4524 N MARYVALE PKWY
PHOENIX, AZ
1707 W Saint Marys Rd
Tucson, AZ
1925 W Orange Grove Rd
Tucson, AZ
6360 E Golf Links Rd
Tucson, AZ
9050 E Valencia Rd
Tucson, AZ
3800 W Happy Valley Rd
Glendale, AZ
5757 W Thunderbird
Glendale, AZ
9980 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ
1440 W VALENCIA RD
TUCSON, AZ
603 N WILMOT RD
TUCSON, AZ
630 N ALVERNON WAY
TUCSON, AZ
13657 W Mcdowell Rd
Goodyear, AZ
9890 S Estrella Pkwy
Goodyear, AZ
1225 W Guadalupe Rd
Mesa, AZ
2345 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ
10238 E HAMPTON AVE
MESA, AZ
6106 E BROWN RD
MESA, AZ
28455 N Vistancia Blvd
Peoria, AZ
9000 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ
32551 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ
5111 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ
21803 N SCOTTSDALE RD
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
9445 E IRONWOOD SQUARE DR
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
3715 W. Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ
865 S Watson Rd
Buckeye, AZ
1751 Hwy 95
Bullhead City, AZ
3003 HIGHWAY 95
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
1637 N Trekell Rd
Casa Grande, AZ
1860 E SALK DR
CASA GRANDE, AZ
1060 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ
2081 W FRYE RD
CHANDLER, AZ
1031 N Hwy 89
Chino Valley, AZ
203 S CANDY LN
COTTONWOOD, AZ
1100 N San Francisco St
Flagstaff, AZ
3325 N Hunt Hwy
Florence, AZ
13620 N SAGUARO BLVD
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
3530 S Val Vista Dr
Gilbert, AZ
2940 E BANNER GATEWAY DR
GILBERT, AZ
6320 W UNION HILLS DR
GLENDALE, AZ
6410 S Kings Ranch Rd
Gold Canyon, AZ
1151 S La Canada Dr
Green Valley, AZ
2505 Hualapai Mountain Rd
Kingman, AZ
1964 Mesquite Ave
Lake Havasu City, AZ
21300 N John Wayne Pkwy
Maricopa, AZ
1848 E INNOVATION PARK DR
ORO VALLEY, AZ
117 E MAIN ST
PAYSON, AZ
7757 W DEER VALLEY RD
PEORIA, AZ
907 Ainsworth Dr
Prescott, AZ
3161 N Windsong Dr
Prescott Valley, AZ
37100 N Gantzel Rd
San Tan Valley, AZ
2450 E SHOW LOW LAKE RD
SHOW LOW, AZ
1150 S HIGHWAY 92
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
14420 W MEEKER BLVD
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
10450 E RIGGS RD
SUN LAKES, AZ
15331 W Bell Rd
Surprise, AZ
2000 E SOUTHERN AVE
TEMPE, AZ
2270 S Ridgeview Dr
Yuma, AZ
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Arizona.