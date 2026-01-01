 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Coconino County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Coconino County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Coconino County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Coconino County

Empirical draws blood in Coconino County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Coconino County
Start testing in Coconino County

More heart testing in Coconino County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Coconino CountyLp(a) test in Coconino CountyLDL test in Coconino CountyHDL test in Coconino CountyTriglycerides test in Coconino Countyhs-CRP test in Coconino County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

Heart Health Panel overview Heart Health Test in ArizonaHeart Health Test in Yavapai CountyHeart Health Test in Pinal CountyHeart Health Test in Imperial CountyHeart Health Test in Riverside CountyHeart Health Test in San Bernardino CountyHeart Health Test in Mesa CountyHeart Health Test in Davis CountyHeart Health Test in Tulare County

Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Coconino County

Get your heart health test in Coconino County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Coconino County.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone