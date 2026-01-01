Heart Health Test in Phoenix

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Phoenix.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
42 lab locations in Phoenix
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 42 lab locations in Phoenix through the Quest network, including Phoenix, PHOENIX, Glendale, Goodyear, and Mesa. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 42 lab locations in Phoenix
15810 S 45Th St
Phoenix, AZ
2001 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ
3132 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ
550 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ
926 E Mcdowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ
9321 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ
20414 N 27TH AVE
PHOENIX, AZ
2640 W BASELINE RD
PHOENIX, AZ
3805 E BELL RD
PHOENIX, AZ
4350 N 19TH AVE
PHOENIX, AZ
4524 N MARYVALE PKWY
PHOENIX, AZ
3800 W Happy Valley Rd
Glendale, AZ
5757 W Thunderbird
Glendale, AZ
9980 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ
13657 W Mcdowell Rd
Goodyear, AZ
9890 S Estrella Pkwy
Goodyear, AZ
1225 W Guadalupe Rd
Mesa, AZ
2345 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ
10238 E HAMPTON AVE
MESA, AZ
6106 E BROWN RD
MESA, AZ
28455 N Vistancia Blvd
Peoria, AZ
9000 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ
32551 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ
5111 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ
21803 N SCOTTSDALE RD
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
9445 E IRONWOOD SQUARE DR
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
3715 W. Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ
865 S Watson Rd
Buckeye, AZ
1060 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ
2081 W FRYE RD
CHANDLER, AZ
13620 N SAGUARO BLVD
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
3530 S Val Vista Dr
Gilbert, AZ
2940 E BANNER GATEWAY DR
GILBERT, AZ
6320 W UNION HILLS DR
GLENDALE, AZ
6410 S Kings Ranch Rd
Gold Canyon, AZ
21300 N John Wayne Pkwy
Maricopa, AZ
7757 W DEER VALLEY RD
PEORIA, AZ
37100 N Gantzel Rd
San Tan Valley, AZ
14420 W MEEKER BLVD
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
10450 E RIGGS RD
SUN LAKES, AZ
15331 W Bell Rd
Surprise, AZ
2000 E SOUTHERN AVE
TEMPE, AZ
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Phoenix.