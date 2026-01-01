 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Phoenix

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Phoenix.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

42 lab locations in Phoenix

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

42 Lab Locations in Phoenix

Empirical draws blood at 42 lab locations in Phoenix through the Quest network, including Phoenix, PHOENIX, Glendale, Goodyear, and Mesa. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 42 lab locations in Phoenix
Start testing in Phoenix

More heart testing in Phoenix

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in PhoenixLp(a) test in PhoenixLDL test in PhoenixHDL test in PhoenixTriglycerides test in Phoenixhs-CRP test in Phoenix

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Phoenix

Get your heart health test in Phoenix.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Phoenix.

Get tested
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