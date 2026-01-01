Heart Health Test in Pinal County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Pinal County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Pinal County
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood in Pinal County through the Quest network, including Casa Grande, CASA GRANDE, Florence, Gold Canyon, and Maricopa. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 6 lab locations in Pinal County
1637 N Trekell Rd
Casa Grande, AZ
1860 E SALK DR
CASA GRANDE, AZ
3325 N Hunt Hwy
Florence, AZ
6410 S Kings Ranch Rd
Gold Canyon, AZ
21300 N John Wayne Pkwy
Maricopa, AZ
37100 N Gantzel Rd
San Tan Valley, AZ
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Pinal County.