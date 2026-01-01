 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Pinal County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Pinal County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Pinal County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Pinal County

Empirical draws blood in Pinal County through the Quest network, including Casa Grande, CASA GRANDE, Florence, Gold Canyon, and Maricopa. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 6 lab locations in Pinal County
Start testing in Pinal County

More heart testing in Pinal County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Pinal CountyLp(a) test in Pinal CountyLDL test in Pinal CountyHDL test in Pinal CountyTriglycerides test in Pinal Countyhs-CRP test in Pinal County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Pinal County

Get your heart health test in Pinal County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Pinal County.

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