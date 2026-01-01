 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Tucson

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Tucson.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

9 lab locations in Tucson

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

9 Lab Locations in Tucson

Empirical draws blood at 9 lab locations in Tucson through the Quest network, including Tucson, TUCSON, Green Valley, and ORO VALLEY. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 9 lab locations in Tucson
Start testing in Tucson

More heart testing in Tucson

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in TucsonLp(a) test in TucsonLDL test in TucsonHDL test in TucsonTriglycerides test in Tucsonhs-CRP test in Tucson

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Tucson

Get your heart health test in Tucson.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Tucson.

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