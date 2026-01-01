 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Yavapai County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Yavapai County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Yavapai County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Yavapai County

Empirical draws blood in Yavapai County through the Quest network, including Chino Valley, COTTONWOOD, Prescott, and Prescott Valley. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 4 lab locations in Yavapai County
Start testing in Yavapai County

More heart testing in Yavapai County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Yavapai CountyLp(a) test in Yavapai CountyLDL test in Yavapai CountyHDL test in Yavapai CountyTriglycerides test in Yavapai Countyhs-CRP test in Yavapai County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Yavapai County

Get your heart health test in Yavapai County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Yavapai County.

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