 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Bakersfield

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Bakersfield.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

6 lab locations in Bakersfield

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

6 Lab Locations in Bakersfield

Empirical draws blood at 6 lab locations in Bakersfield through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 6 lab locations in Bakersfield
Start testing in Bakersfield

More heart testing in Bakersfield

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in BakersfieldLp(a) test in BakersfieldLDL test in BakersfieldHDL test in BakersfieldTriglycerides test in Bakersfieldhs-CRP test in Bakersfield

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Bakersfield

Get your heart health test in Bakersfield.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Bakersfield.

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