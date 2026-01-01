Heart Health Test in Contra Costa County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Contra Costa County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
9 lab locations in Contra Costa County
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 9 lab locations in Contra Costa County through the Quest network, including Antioch, Brentwood, Concord, Hercules, and Lafayette. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 9 lab locations in Contra Costa County
4049 Lone Tree Way
Antioch, CA
1181 Central Boulevard
Brentwood, CA
4383 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA
500 Alfred Nobel Drive
Hercules, CA
3800 Mt Diablo Blvd
Lafayette, CA
2250 Gladstone Dr
Pittsburg, CA
401 Gregory Ln
Pleasant Hill, CA
2505 San Ramon Valley Blvd
San Ramon, CA
108 La Casa Via
Walnut Creek, CA
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Contra Costa County.