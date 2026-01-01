 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Contra Costa County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Contra Costa County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

9 lab locations in Contra Costa County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

9 Lab Locations in Contra Costa County

Empirical draws blood at 9 lab locations in Contra Costa County through the Quest network, including Antioch, Brentwood, Concord, Hercules, and Lafayette. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 9 lab locations in Contra Costa County
Start testing in Contra Costa County

More heart testing in Contra Costa County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Contra Costa CountyLp(a) test in Contra Costa CountyLDL test in Contra Costa CountyHDL test in Contra Costa CountyTriglycerides test in Contra Costa Countyhs-CRP test in Contra Costa County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Contra Costa County

Get your heart health test in Contra Costa County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Contra Costa County.

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