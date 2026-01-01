 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in El Dorado County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in El Dorado County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in El Dorado County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across El Dorado County

Empirical draws blood in El Dorado County through the Quest network, including El Dorado Hills, and Placerville. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in El Dorado County
Start testing in El Dorado County

More heart testing in El Dorado County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in El Dorado CountyLp(a) test in El Dorado CountyLDL test in El Dorado CountyHDL test in El Dorado CountyTriglycerides test in El Dorado Countyhs-CRP test in El Dorado County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in El Dorado County

Get your heart health test in El Dorado County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across El Dorado County.

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