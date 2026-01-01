 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Fresno

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Fresno.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

11 lab locations in Fresno

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

11 Lab Locations in Fresno

Empirical draws blood at 11 lab locations in Fresno through the Quest network, including Fresno, Clovis, and Madera. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 11 lab locations in Fresno
Start testing in Fresno

More heart testing in Fresno

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in FresnoLp(a) test in FresnoLDL test in FresnoHDL test in FresnoTriglycerides test in Fresnohs-CRP test in Fresno

Heart Health Test elsewhere

Heart Health Panel overview Heart Health Test in CaliforniaHeart Health Test in BakersfieldHeart Health Test in San JoseHeart Health Test in OaklandHeart Health Test in Contra Costa CountyHeart Health Test in San Mateo CountyHeart Health Test in SacramentoHeart Health Test in San FranciscoHeart Health Test in Ventura County

Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Fresno

Get your heart health test in Fresno.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Fresno.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone