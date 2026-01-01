Heart Health Test in Fresno

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Fresno.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
11 lab locations in Fresno
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 11 lab locations in Fresno through the Quest network, including Fresno, Clovis, and Madera. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 11 lab locations in Fresno
3741 W Shaw Ave
Fresno, CA
4182 N 1St St
Fresno, CA
6307 N Fresno Street
Fresno, CA
7035 N West Avenue
Fresno, CA
7050 North Recreation Avenue
Fresno, CA
7075 N. Maple Ave
Fresno, CA
7355 N Palm Ave
Fresno, CA
1650 Herndon Ave
Clovis, CA
2187 Herndon Ave
Clovis, CA
275 W Herndon Ave
Clovis, CA
363 East Almond Avenue
Madera, CA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Fresno.