 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Imperial County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Imperial County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Imperial County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Imperial County

Empirical draws blood in Imperial County through the Quest network, including Brawley, and El Centro. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Imperial County
Start testing in Imperial County

More heart testing in Imperial County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Imperial CountyLp(a) test in Imperial CountyLDL test in Imperial CountyHDL test in Imperial CountyTriglycerides test in Imperial Countyhs-CRP test in Imperial County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Imperial County

Get your heart health test in Imperial County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Imperial County.

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