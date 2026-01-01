 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Lake County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Lake County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Lake County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Lake County

Empirical draws blood in Lake County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Lake County
Start testing in Lake County

More heart testing in Lake County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Lake CountyLp(a) test in Lake CountyLDL test in Lake CountyHDL test in Lake CountyTriglycerides test in Lake Countyhs-CRP test in Lake County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Lake County

Get your heart health test in Lake County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Lake County.

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