 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Los Angeles

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Los Angeles.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

7 lab locations in Los Angeles

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

7 Lab Locations in Los Angeles

Empirical draws blood at 7 lab locations in Los Angeles through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 7 lab locations in Los Angeles
Start testing in Los Angeles

More heart testing in Los Angeles

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Los AngelesLp(a) test in Los AngelesLDL test in Los AngelesHDL test in Los AngelesTriglycerides test in Los Angeleshs-CRP test in Los Angeles

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Los Angeles

Get your heart health test in Los Angeles.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Los Angeles.

Get tested
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