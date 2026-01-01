 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Merced County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Merced County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Merced County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Merced County

Empirical draws blood in Merced County through the Quest network, including Merced, Atwater, and Los Banos. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 5 lab locations in Merced County
Start testing in Merced County

More heart testing in Merced County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Merced CountyLp(a) test in Merced CountyLDL test in Merced CountyHDL test in Merced CountyTriglycerides test in Merced Countyhs-CRP test in Merced County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Merced County

Get your heart health test in Merced County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Merced County.

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