 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Monterey County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Monterey County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Monterey County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Monterey County

Empirical draws blood in Monterey County through the Quest network, including Marina, Monterey, and Salinas. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 3 lab locations in Monterey County
Start testing in Monterey County

More heart testing in Monterey County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Monterey CountyLp(a) test in Monterey CountyLDL test in Monterey CountyHDL test in Monterey CountyTriglycerides test in Monterey Countyhs-CRP test in Monterey County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Monterey County

Get your heart health test in Monterey County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Monterey County.

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