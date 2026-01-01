 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Oakland

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Oakland.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

12 lab locations in Oakland

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

12 Lab Locations in Oakland

Empirical draws blood at 12 lab locations in Oakland through the Quest network, including Fremont, Oakland, Alameda, Berkeley, and Castro Valley. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 12 lab locations in Oakland
Start testing in Oakland

More heart testing in Oakland

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in OaklandLp(a) test in OaklandLDL test in OaklandHDL test in OaklandTriglycerides test in Oaklandhs-CRP test in Oakland

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Oakland

Get your heart health test in Oakland.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Oakland.

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