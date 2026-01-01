Heart Health Test in Oakland

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Oakland.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
12 lab locations in Oakland
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 12 lab locations in Oakland through the Quest network, including Fremont, Oakland, Alameda, Berkeley, and Castro Valley. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 12 lab locations in Oakland
2191 Mowry Avenue
Fremont, CA
39273 Liberty St
Fremont, CA
3300 Webster St
Oakland, CA
388 9Th St
Oakland, CA
2111 Whitehall Place
Alameda, CA
2999 Regent Street
Berkeley, CA
20400 Lake Chabot Rd
Castro Valley, CA
4440 Tassajara Rd
Dublin, CA
1 Southland Mall Dr
Hayward, CA
1090 E Stanley Blvd
Livermore, CA
5720 Stoneridge Mall Road
Pleasanton, CA
13847 E 14Th St
San Leandro, CA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Oakland.