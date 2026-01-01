Heart Health Test in Orange County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Orange County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
39 lab locations in Orange County
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 39 lab locations in Orange County through the Quest network, including Huntington Beach, Orange, Anaheim, Irvine, and Santa Ana. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 39 lab locations in Orange County
17742 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA
18800 Main St
Huntington Beach, CA
19582 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA
8891 Atlanta Ave
Huntington Beach, CA
1010 W La Veta Ave
Orange, CA
1140 W La Veta Ave
Orange, CA
230 S Main St
Orange, CA
2684 N Tustin St
Orange, CA
1120 W La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA
2229 W. Ball Road
Anaheim, CA
500 S Anaheim Hills Rd
Anaheim, CA
15825 Laguna Canyon Rd
Irvine, CA
4050 Barranca Pkwy
Irvine, CA
4950 Barranca Pkwy
Irvine, CA
1220 Hemlock Way
Santa Ana, CA
3650 S Bristol St
Santa Ana, CA
801 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA
1190 Baker St
Costa Mesa, CA
1640 Newport Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA
11180 E Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA
18785 Brookhurst Street
Fountain Valley, CA
26732 Crown Valley Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA
26800 Crown Valley Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA
1401 Avocado Ave
Newport Beach, CA
355 Placentia Ave
Newport Beach, CA
1300 Avenida Vista Hermosa
San Clemente, CA
675 Camino De Los Mares
San Clemente, CA
26671 Aliso Creek Road
Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Monarch Bay Plz
Dana Point, CA
2720 N Harbor Blvd
Fullerton, CA
12665 Garden Grove Blvd
Garden Grove, CA
23521 Paseo De Valencia
Laguna Hills, CA
30131 Town Center Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA
10861 Cherry St
Los Alamitos, CA
1206 E Yorba Linda Blvd
Placentia, CA
22312 El Paseo
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2928 Westminster Ave
Seal Beach, CA
15000 Kensington Park Ave
Tustin, CA
15355 Brookhurst Street
Westminster, CA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Orange County.