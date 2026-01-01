 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Orange County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Orange County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

39 lab locations in Orange County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

39 Lab Locations in Orange County

Empirical draws blood at 39 lab locations in Orange County through the Quest network, including Huntington Beach, Orange, Anaheim, Irvine, and Santa Ana. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 39 lab locations in Orange County
Start testing in Orange County

More heart testing in Orange County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Orange CountyLp(a) test in Orange CountyLDL test in Orange CountyHDL test in Orange CountyTriglycerides test in Orange Countyhs-CRP test in Orange County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Orange County

Get your heart health test in Orange County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Orange County.

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