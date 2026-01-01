 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Sacramento County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Sacramento County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Sacramento County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Sacramento County

Empirical draws blood in Sacramento County through the Quest network, including Sacramento, Carmichael, Folsom, Citrus Heights, and Elk Grove. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 16 lab locations in Sacramento County
Start testing in Sacramento County

More heart testing in Sacramento County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Sacramento CountyLp(a) test in Sacramento CountyLDL test in Sacramento CountyHDL test in Sacramento CountyTriglycerides test in Sacramento Countyhs-CRP test in Sacramento County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Sacramento County

Get your heart health test in Sacramento County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Sacramento County.

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