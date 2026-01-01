Heart Health Test in Sacramento

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Sacramento.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
24 lab locations in Sacramento
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 24 lab locations in Sacramento through the Quest network, including Sacramento, Carmichael, Roseville, Folsom, and Citrus Heights. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 24 lab locations in Sacramento
1315 Alhambra Blvd
Sacramento, CA
2288 Auburn Boulevard
Sacramento, CA
3270 Arena Blvd
Sacramento, CA
6029 Florin Rd
Sacramento, CA
65 University Ave
Sacramento, CA
7248 South Land Park Drive
Sacramento, CA
8191 Timberlake Way
Sacramento, CA
6555 Coyle Avenue
Carmichael, CA
6620 Coyle Avenue
Carmichael, CA
7423 Fair Oaks Blvd
Carmichael, CA
1420 E Roseville Pkwy
Roseville, CA
151 North Sunrise Avenue
Roseville, CA
8690 Sierra College Blvd
Roseville, CA
1600 Creekside Drive
Folsom, CA
1750 Prairie City Rd
Folsom, CA
7115 Greenback Lane
Citrus Heights, CA
1411 W Covell Blvd
Davis, CA
4987 Golden Foothill Pkwy
El Dorado Hills, CA
9281 Office Park Cir
Elk Grove, CA
5265 Sunrise Blvd
Fair Oaks, CA
1530 3rd Street
Lincoln, CA
3941 J ST
SACRAMENTO, CA
2101 Stone Boulevard
West Sacramento, CA
1837 E Gibson Rd
Woodland, CA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Sacramento.