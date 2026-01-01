 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Sacramento

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Sacramento.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

24 lab locations in Sacramento

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

24 Lab Locations in Sacramento

Empirical draws blood at 24 lab locations in Sacramento through the Quest network, including Sacramento, Carmichael, Roseville, Folsom, and Citrus Heights. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 24 lab locations in Sacramento
Start testing in Sacramento

More heart testing in Sacramento

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in SacramentoLp(a) test in SacramentoLDL test in SacramentoHDL test in SacramentoTriglycerides test in Sacramentohs-CRP test in Sacramento

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Sacramento

Get your heart health test in Sacramento.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Sacramento.

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