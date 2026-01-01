 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in San Bernardino County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in San Bernardino County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in San Bernardino County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across San Bernardino County

Empirical draws blood in San Bernardino County through the Quest network, including Chino, San Bernardino, Upland, Apple Valley, and Barstow. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 18 lab locations in San Bernardino County
Start testing in San Bernardino County

More heart testing in San Bernardino County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in San Bernardino CountyLp(a) test in San Bernardino CountyLDL test in San Bernardino CountyHDL test in San Bernardino CountyTriglycerides test in San Bernardino Countyhs-CRP test in San Bernardino County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in San Bernardino County

Get your heart health test in San Bernardino County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across San Bernardino County.

Get tested
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