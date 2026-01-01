Heart Health Test in San Bernardino County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in San Bernardino County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
lab locations in San Bernardino County
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood in San Bernardino County through the Quest network, including Chino, San Bernardino, Upland, Apple Valley, and Barstow. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 18 lab locations in San Bernardino County
4028 Grand Ave
Chino, CA
5562 Philadelphia St
Chino, CA
1700 N Waterman Ave
San Bernardino, CA
2150 N Waterman Ave
San Bernardino, CA
1399 E Foothill Blvd
Upland, CA
573 N Mountain Ave
Upland, CA
18523 Corwin Rd
Apple Valley, CA
309 E Mountain View St
Barstow, CA
42002 Fox Farm Rd
Big Bear Lake, CA
1057 N Mount Vernon Ave
Colton, CA
17051 Sierra Lakes Pkwy
Fontana, CA
14101 Main St
Hesperia, CA
25805 Barton Rd
Loma Linda, CA
10399 Lemon Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
245 Terracina Blvd
Redlands, CA
12370 Hesperia Rd
Victorville, CA
33490 Oak Glen Road
Yucaipa, CA
57370 29 Palms Hwy
Yucca Valley, CA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across San Bernardino County.