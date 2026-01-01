 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in San Diego

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in San Diego.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

16 lab locations in San Diego

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

16 Lab Locations in San Diego

Empirical draws blood at 16 lab locations in San Diego through the Quest network, including Chula Vista, San Diego, El Cajon, Encinitas, and Escondido. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 16 lab locations in San Diego
Start testing in San Diego

More heart testing in San Diego

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in San DiegoLp(a) test in San DiegoLDL test in San DiegoHDL test in San DiegoTriglycerides test in San Diegohs-CRP test in San Diego

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in San Diego

Get your heart health test in San Diego.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across San Diego.

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