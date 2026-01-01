Heart Health Test in San Diego

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in San Diego.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
16 lab locations in San Diego
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 16 lab locations in San Diego through the Quest network, including Chula Vista, San Diego, El Cajon, Encinitas, and Escondido. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 16 lab locations in San Diego
480 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA
563 Telegraph Canyon Rd
Chula Vista, CA
841 Kuhn Dr
Chula Vista, CA
855 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA
1855 First Avenue
San Diego, CA
4060 4th Ave
San Diego, CA
9333 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA
860 Jamacha Rd
El Cajon, CA
477 N El Camino Real
Encinitas, CA
488 E Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA
8881 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA
2340 E 8th St
National City, CA
3601 Vista Way
Oceanside, CA
15725 Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA
9665 Mission Gorge Rd
Santee, CA
902 Sycamore Ave
Vista, CA
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across San Diego.