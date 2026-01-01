 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in San Jose

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in San Jose.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

16 lab locations in San Jose

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

16 Lab Locations in San Jose

Empirical draws blood at 16 lab locations in San Jose through the Quest network, including San Jose, Gilroy, Mountain View, Cupertino, and Milpitas. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 16 lab locations in San Jose
Start testing in San Jose

More heart testing in San Jose

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in San JoseLp(a) test in San JoseLDL test in San JoseHDL test in San JoseTriglycerides test in San Josehs-CRP test in San Jose

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in San Jose

Get your heart health test in San Jose.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across San Jose.

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