Heart Health Test in San Jose

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in San Jose.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
16 lab locations in San Jose
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 16 lab locations in San Jose through the Quest network, including San Jose, Gilroy, Mountain View, Cupertino, and Milpitas. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 16 lab locations in San Jose
123 DiSalvo Ave
San Jose, CA
2365 Quimby Rd
San Jose, CA
2581 Samaritan Drive
San Jose, CA
2618 Alum Rock Ave
San Jose, CA
5150 Graves Avenue
San Jose, CA
6475 Camden Avenue
San Jose, CA
840 Willow St
San Jose, CA
7880 Wren Avenue
Gilroy, CA
9360 No Name Uno
Gilroy, CA
205 South Dr
Mountain View, CA
645 San Antonio Rd
Mountain View, CA
20620 Homestead Rd
Cupertino, CA
649 E Calaveras Blvd
Milpitas, CA
50 East Main Avenue
Morgan Hill, CA
3150 De La Cruz Blvd
Santa Clara, CA
785 E El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across San Jose.