 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in San Luis Obispo County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in San Luis Obispo County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in San Luis Obispo County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across San Luis Obispo County

Empirical draws blood in San Luis Obispo County through the Quest network, including Grover Beach, and San Luis Obispo. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in San Luis Obispo County
Start testing in San Luis Obispo County

More heart testing in San Luis Obispo County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in San Luis Obispo CountyLp(a) test in San Luis Obispo CountyLDL test in San Luis Obispo CountyHDL test in San Luis Obispo CountyTriglycerides test in San Luis Obispo Countyhs-CRP test in San Luis Obispo County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in San Luis Obispo County

Get your heart health test in San Luis Obispo County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across San Luis Obispo County.

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