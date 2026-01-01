Heart Health Test in Sonoma County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Sonoma County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Sonoma County
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood in Sonoma County through the Quest network, including Healdsburg, Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, and SONOMA. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 5 lab locations in Sonoma County
421 March Ave
Healdsburg, CA
1550 Professional Drive
Petaluma, CA
990 Sonoma Ave
Santa Rosa, CA
6800 Palm Avenue
Sebastopol, CA
386 PERKINS ST
SONOMA, CA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Sonoma County.