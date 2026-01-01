 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Sonoma County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Sonoma County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Sonoma County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Sonoma County

Empirical draws blood in Sonoma County through the Quest network, including Healdsburg, Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, and SONOMA. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 5 lab locations in Sonoma County
Start testing in Sonoma County

More heart testing in Sonoma County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Sonoma CountyLp(a) test in Sonoma CountyLDL test in Sonoma CountyHDL test in Sonoma CountyTriglycerides test in Sonoma Countyhs-CRP test in Sonoma County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Sonoma County

Get your heart health test in Sonoma County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Sonoma County.

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