 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Tulare County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Tulare County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Tulare County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Tulare County

Empirical draws blood in Tulare County through the Quest network, including Visalia, and Tulare. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 3 lab locations in Tulare County
Start testing in Tulare County

More heart testing in Tulare County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Tulare CountyLp(a) test in Tulare CountyLDL test in Tulare CountyHDL test in Tulare CountyTriglycerides test in Tulare Countyhs-CRP test in Tulare County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Tulare County

Get your heart health test in Tulare County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Tulare County.

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