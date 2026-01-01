Heart Health Test in Ventura County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Ventura County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
15 lab locations in Ventura County
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 15 lab locations in Ventura County through the Quest network, including Camarillo, Oxnard, Ventura, Simi Valley, and Newbury Park. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 15 lab locations in Ventura County
3801 Las Posas Rd
Camarillo, CA
500 Paseo Camarillo
Camarillo, CA
5800 Santa Rosa Rd
Camarillo, CA
1701 North Lombard Street
Oxnard, CA
2600 Saviers Rd
Oxnard, CA
509 S Ventura Rd
Oxnard, CA
2991 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA
6040 Telegraph Rd
Ventura, CA
7880 Telegraph Rd
Ventura, CA
135 Macaw Lane
Simi Valley, CA
2876 Sycamore Dr
Simi Valley, CA
1000 Newbury Road
Newbury Park, CA
1320 Maricopa Highway
Ojai, CA
957 Faulkner Road
Santa Paula, CA
77 Rolling Oaks Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Ventura County.