 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Ventura County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Ventura County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

15 lab locations in Ventura County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

15 Lab Locations in Ventura County

Empirical draws blood at 15 lab locations in Ventura County through the Quest network, including Camarillo, Oxnard, Ventura, Simi Valley, and Newbury Park. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 15 lab locations in Ventura County
Start testing in Ventura County

More heart testing in Ventura County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Ventura CountyLp(a) test in Ventura CountyLDL test in Ventura CountyHDL test in Ventura CountyTriglycerides test in Ventura Countyhs-CRP test in Ventura County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Ventura County

Get your heart health test in Ventura County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Ventura County.

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