Heart Health Test in Colorado

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Colorado.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
20+ lab locations in Colorado
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 20+ lab locations across 23 Colorado cities through the Quest network, including Colorado Springs, Aurora, Denver, Littleton, and Lone Tree. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 29 lab locations in Colorado
1380 E Fillmore St
Colorado Springs, CO
1815 Jet Wing Drive
Colorado Springs, CO
6140 Tutt Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO
1411 S Potomac St
Aurora, CO
18730 E Hampden Ave
Aurora, CO
4500 E 9Th Ave
Denver, CO
695 S Broadway
Denver, CO
6179 S Balsam Way
Littleton, CO
8199 Southpark Ln
Littleton, CO
10103 Ridgegate Pkwy
Lone Tree, CO
8080 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO
7561 W 80Th Ave
Arvada, CO
2798 Arapahoe Ave
Boulder, CO
880 S Perry St
Castle Rock, CO
7375 E Arapahoe Road
Centennial, CO
2577 Main Ave
Durango, CO
601 E Hampden Ave
Englewood, CO
1426 E Harmony Rd
Fort Collins, CO
1830 Blake Ave
Glenwood Springs, CO
2901 F Rd
Grand Junction, CO
4548 Centerplace Dr
Greeley, CO
11088 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO
1632 Hover St
Longmont, CO
1329 S Townsend Ave
Montrose, CO
100 E 120Th Ave
Northglenn, CO
9397 Crown Crest Blvd
Parker, CO
1600 N Grand Ave
Pueblo, CO
1601 Coalton Rd
Superior, CO
3555 Lutheran Pkwy
Wheat Ridge, CO
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Colorado.