 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Colorado Springs

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Colorado Springs.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

3 lab locations in Colorado Springs

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

3 Lab Locations in Colorado Springs

Empirical draws blood at 3 lab locations in Colorado Springs through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 3 lab locations in Colorado Springs
Start testing in Colorado Springs

More heart testing in Colorado Springs

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Colorado SpringsLp(a) test in Colorado SpringsLDL test in Colorado SpringsHDL test in Colorado SpringsTriglycerides test in Colorado Springshs-CRP test in Colorado Springs

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Colorado Springs

Get your heart health test in Colorado Springs.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Colorado Springs.

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