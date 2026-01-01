 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Denver

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Denver.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

19 lab locations in Denver

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

19 Lab Locations in Denver

Empirical draws blood at 19 lab locations in Denver through the Quest network, including Aurora, Denver, Littleton, Lone Tree, and Arvada. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 19 lab locations in Denver
Start testing in Denver

More heart testing in Denver

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in DenverLp(a) test in DenverLDL test in DenverHDL test in DenverTriglycerides test in Denverhs-CRP test in Denver

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Denver

Get your heart health test in Denver.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Denver.

Get tested
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