 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Larimer County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Larimer County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Larimer County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Larimer County

Empirical draws blood in Larimer County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Larimer County
Start testing in Larimer County

More heart testing in Larimer County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Larimer CountyLp(a) test in Larimer CountyLDL test in Larimer CountyHDL test in Larimer CountyTriglycerides test in Larimer Countyhs-CRP test in Larimer County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Larimer County

Get your heart health test in Larimer County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Larimer County.

Get tested
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