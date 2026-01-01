 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Mesa County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Mesa County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Mesa County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Mesa County

Empirical draws blood in Mesa County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Mesa County
Start testing in Mesa County

More heart testing in Mesa County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Mesa CountyLp(a) test in Mesa CountyLDL test in Mesa CountyHDL test in Mesa CountyTriglycerides test in Mesa Countyhs-CRP test in Mesa County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Mesa County

Get your heart health test in Mesa County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Mesa County.

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