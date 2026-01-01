 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Weld County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Weld County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Weld County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Weld County

Empirical draws blood in Weld County through the Quest network, including Greeley, and Longmont. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Weld County
Start testing in Weld County

More heart testing in Weld County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Weld CountyLp(a) test in Weld CountyLDL test in Weld CountyHDL test in Weld CountyTriglycerides test in Weld Countyhs-CRP test in Weld County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Weld County

Get your heart health test in Weld County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Weld County.

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