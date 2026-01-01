 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Bridgeport

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Bridgeport.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

22 lab locations in Bridgeport

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

22 Lab Locations in Bridgeport

Empirical draws blood at 22 lab locations in Bridgeport through the Quest network, including Bridgeport, Danbury, Fairfield, New Milford, and Newtown. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 22 lab locations in Bridgeport
Start testing in Bridgeport

More heart testing in Bridgeport

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in BridgeportLp(a) test in BridgeportLDL test in BridgeportHDL test in BridgeportTriglycerides test in Bridgeporths-CRP test in Bridgeport

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Bridgeport

Get your heart health test in Bridgeport.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Bridgeport.

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