Heart Health Test in Bridgeport

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Bridgeport.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
22 lab locations in Bridgeport
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 22 lab locations in Bridgeport through the Quest network, including Bridgeport, Danbury, Fairfield, New Milford, and Newtown. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 22 lab locations in Bridgeport
1450 Barnum Ave
Bridgeport, CT
3180 Main St
Bridgeport, CT
970 E. Main St
Bridgeport, CT
120 Main St
Danbury, CT
7 Germantown Rd
Danbury, CT
1305 Post Rd
Fairfield, CT
2150 Black Rock Turnpike
Fairfield, CT
11 Old Park Ln Road
New Milford, CT
146 Danbury Rd
New Milford, CT
172 Mt Pleasant Rd
Newtown, CT
228 South Main St
Newtown, CT
148 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT
40 Cross St
Norwalk, CT
2890 Main Street
Stratford, CT
555 Lordship Blvd
Stratford, CT
115 Technology Dr
Trumbull, CT
948 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT
83B Stony Hill Rd
Suite 110, Bethel, CT
405 E Putnam Ave
Cos Cob, CT
557 Post Rd
Darien, CT
38A Grove St
Ridgefield, CT
1250 Summer St
Stamford, CT
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Bridgeport.